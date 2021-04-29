Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Forum: Female Leadership Perspectives

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Mississippi Valley Division (MVD) Commanding General Maj. Gen. Diana Holland hosted a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Virtual Forum on April 29, 2021. The topic for the forum was ‘In the Valley: Female Leader Perspectives’, and panelists included the top female Deputy District Engineers for Programs Project Management (DPM) throughout the region; Rock Island District DPM Kim Thomas, St. Louis District DPM Susan Wilson, and Vicksburg District DPM Pat Hemphill.



This particular discussion focused on women in the workplace and their perspectives. Topics discussed included personal testimonies, mentoring and leadership roles, negative stereotyping , challenges associated with women in the workplace, COVID impacts and future recommendations.