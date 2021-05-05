Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spartan Armor: Episode 17 - What's up with True North?

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2021

    Audio by Capt. Faith Brodkorb 

    93d Air Ground Operations Wing

    In this podcast episode Chaplain Stout tells us how True North, a new Air Force program, will add mental health and spiritual health care to many of the squadrons in the AGOW.

    This work, Spartan Armor: Episode 17 - What's up with True North?, by Capt. Faith Brodkorb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    podcast
    93d AGOW
    93d Air Ground Operations Wing
    True North
    93 AGOW
    Spartan Armor

