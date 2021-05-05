In this podcast episode Chaplain Stout tells us how True North, a new Air Force program, will add mental health and spiritual health care to many of the squadrons in the AGOW.
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2021 12:17
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66202
|Filename:
|2105/DOD_108321957.mp3
|Length:
|00:27:31
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spartan Armor: Episode 17 - What's up with True North?, by Capt. Faith Brodkorb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT