    Lab Life - Episode 45: Beyond Antarctica | Test Pilots & Space

    UNITED STATES

    05.04.2021

    Audio by Keith Lewis 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Major Michael Nayak, now with the Air Force Test Center, returns to the podcast to discuss being a test pilot, risk posturing and how the culture around space testing is beginning to change.

