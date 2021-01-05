In Episode 32, Matt talks with Bennett Grove, the founder and owner of FireDawgs Junk Removal. Bennett was an Air Force Firefighter and served a total 17 years in the DoD Fire Service. He shares details about his journey to entrepreneurship and offers advice for those interested in doing the same.
This work, The FireDawg Podcast - Episode 32 - Air Force Firefighter & Entrepreneur - Bennett Grove, by MSgt Benjamin Perry and MSgt Matthew Wilson
