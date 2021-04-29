Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vampire Blood Drive

    Vampire Blood Drive

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.29.2021

    Audio by Senior Airman Susan Roberts 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    AFN Spangdahlem radio spot on the local blood drives. Spot highlights information on blood donation eligibility and points audience to Spangdahlem Red Cross social media for more information.

    AUDIO INFO

