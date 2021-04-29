Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre gaggle aboard Air Force One en route to Plains, GA.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2021 17:07
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66147
|Filename:
|2104/DOD_108312043.mp3
|Length:
|00:30:29
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Gaggle Aboard Air Force One En Route to Plains, GA, by Susanna Marquardt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT