Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Gaggle Aboard Air Force One En Route to Plains, GA

    Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Gaggle Aboard Air Force One En Route to Plains, GA

    UNITED STATES

    04.29.2021

    Audio by Susanna Marquardt 

    White House Communications Agency         

    Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre gaggle aboard Air Force One en route to Plains, GA.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    Date Posted: 04.29.2021 17:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66147
    Filename: 2104/DOD_108312043.mp3
    Length: 00:30:29
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Gaggle Aboard Air Force One En Route to Plains, GA, by Susanna Marquardt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force One
    Principal Deputy Press Secretary
    Karine Jean-Pierre

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT