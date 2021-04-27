It's Volunteer Appreciation Week and Fort Riley is recognizing our selfless, dedicated volunteers across the installation. Volunteers explain why they step up to donate their time and what makes it so rewarding. Jane Brookshire, Army Community Service's Volunteer Coordinator, discusses this year's Volunteer Appreciation events and gifts, including... a free car!
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2021 22:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66127
|Filename:
|2104/DOD_108308033.mp3
|Length:
|00:09:21
|Year
|2021
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|9
This work, Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 51 Volunteer Appreciation Week, by Kaitlin Knauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT