    Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 51 Volunteer Appreciation Week

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2021

    Audio by Kaitlin Knauer 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    It's Volunteer Appreciation Week and Fort Riley is recognizing our selfless, dedicated volunteers across the installation. Volunteers explain why they step up to donate their time and what makes it so rewarding. Jane Brookshire, Army Community Service's Volunteer Coordinator, discusses this year's Volunteer Appreciation events and gifts, including... a free car!

    Date Taken: 04.27.2021
    Date Posted: 04.27.2021 22:13
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 51 Volunteer Appreciation Week, by Kaitlin Knauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

