Master Sgt. Brooke Emery speaks to Master Sgt. Sean Christian and Master Sgt. Zachary Atkinson of Air Force Recruiting Service (AFRS) as they reflect on their time in service, discuss ARFS's long-standing partnership with Air Force Bands, and explore the challenges currently facing military recruiters.
#AirForce #Recruiting #TheUnitedStatesAirForceBand
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2021 10:18
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66121
|Filename:
|2104/DOD_108306686.mp3
|Length:
|00:17:10
|Artist
|The United States Air Force Band
|Composer
|The United States Air Force Band
|Track #
|1
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Connection Series: Episode 7 "Air Force Recruiting Service", by A1C Kenneth (Darren) Workman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT