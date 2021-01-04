The High Ground - Special Edition - Army Astronaut COL Andrew Morgan

The High Ground is the official podcast of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command. In this Special Edition episode USASMDC Public Affairs Specialist Ronald “Beetle” Bailey talks with U.S. Army astronaut and Army NASA Detachment commander COL Andrew “Drew” Morgan. Recorded in early April 2021 to commemorate the 1-year anniversary of COL Morgan’s return to earth from the International Space Station, the conversation focuses on ways to deal with life and career changes for Soldiers and their families. Morgan shares his experiences as an Army physician, Soldier, and astronaut throughout his 20+ year career and offers recommendations on how Soldiers and their families can deal with both macro and micro changes in their career. Above all, Morgan offers suggestions to service members on how to prepare themselves for the ultimate career change, separation. Be that retirement or ETS, it’s something every Soldier will face.