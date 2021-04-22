In this episode, Matt joins TSgt Tim Carroll and TSgt Kurt Matthews to highlight Peterson AFB Fire Department. They discuss details about the Department, talk about services offered, highlight the local community, and much more.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 13:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66080
|Filename:
|2104/DOD_108298197.mp3
|Length:
|00:27:01
|Artist
|Matt Wilson & Ben Perry
|Album
|The FireDawg Podcast
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|12
This work, The FireDawg Podcast - Department Highlight: Episode 1 - Peterson AFB, by MSgt Benjamin Perry and MSgt Matthew Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT