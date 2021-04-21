Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fort Riley Podcast Episode 50 Earth Day - Eagles and Reptiles and Fire, Oh My!

    Fort Riley Podcast Episode 50 Earth Day - Eagles and Reptiles and Fire, Oh My!

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2021

    Audio by Kaitlin Knauer 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    This episode celebrates Earth Day! We hear from experts on the animals living on post and how beneficial the prescribed burns are to our surrounding tallgrass prairie.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 08:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66069
    Filename: 2104/DOD_108295938.mp3
    Length: 00:09:25
    Year 2021
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Riley Podcast Episode 50 Earth Day - Eagles and Reptiles and Fire, Oh My!, by Kaitlin Knauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #FortRiley #EarthDay #BaldEagleNest

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT