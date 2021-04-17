The FireDawg Podcast - Coffee Break: Episode 10 - Finding Balance w/Leadership & Striving to be Better - Brett Tompkins

In this episode, Matt connects with Brett Tompkins, a Captain at the Nevada Test and Training Range. Brett shares his experience in finding balance with leadership, talks about his social media group, The Original Mustache Club, and shares his experience with the "75 Hard" fitness/mental challenge.
04.17.2021
04.17.2021
Newscasts
66023
2104/DOD_108289127.mp3
00:18:38
Matt Wilson & Ben Perry
The FireDawg Podcast
2021
Podcast
US
