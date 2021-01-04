Palmetto Guardian - Episode 96

On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with Mrs. Lisa Mustard, South Carolina National Guard behavioral health office, about how to live your best life and live based on your core values. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Sgt. Chelsea Baker and Spc. Flonasia Neals with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs Office.
