The FireDawg Podcast - Episode 31 - Real Risk Management with Gordon Graham

Matt talks to Gordon Graham, a 33-year veteran of law enforcement and the co-founder of a public safety consultancy organization. He is a risk management expert and a practicing attorney who has presented a commonsense risk management approach to hundreds of thousands of public safety professionals around the world. In this episode they discuss recognition-primed decision making, high-risk-low-frequency situations, the value of realistic training, and much more. This is one you won’t want to miss!