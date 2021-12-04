Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The FireDawg Podcast - Episode 31 - Real Risk Management with Gordon Graham

    UNITED STATES

    04.12.2021

    Audio by Master Sgt. Benjamin Perry and Master Sgt. Matthew Wilson

    Air Force Fire Emergency Services

    Matt talks to Gordon Graham, a 33-year veteran of law enforcement and the co-founder of a public safety consultancy organization. He is a risk management expert and a practicing attorney who has presented a commonsense risk management approach to hundreds of thousands of public safety professionals around the world. In this episode they discuss recognition-primed decision making, high-risk-low-frequency situations, the value of realistic training, and much more. This is one you won’t want to miss!

    Date Taken: 04.12.2021
    Date Posted: 04.12.2021
