Our special OSI Today series, My OSI Journey, continues with Mr. Mike Lyden, Senior Intelligence Officer for OSI and the Associate Director for Intelligence Management.
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2021 08:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|65986
|Filename:
|2104/DOD_108278168.mp3
|Length:
|00:23:21
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|8
This work, OSI Today (My OSI Journey 4), by Wayne Amann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT