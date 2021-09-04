Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    927th Air Refueling Wing Podcast - 2021 Apr UTA Podcast

    MACDILL AFB, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2021

    Audio by Lt. Col. Lisa Ray 

    927th Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    Listen in for all the info you need to be prepared for the 927th April UTA! Featured Speaker: the Florida Representative for Military One Source.

    Date Taken: 04.09.2021
    Date Posted: 04.09.2021 15:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:35:44
    Location: MACDILL AFB, FL, US
    MacDill AFB
    AFRC
    927 ARW

