    2021 Apr UTA Podcast

    MACDILL AFB, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2021

    Audio by Lt. Col. Lisa Ray 

    927th Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    Listen up for all the info you need to be prepared for the 927th Air Refueling Wing's April UTA. Featured speaker: Florida Representative for Military One Source

    Date Taken: 04.09.2021
    Date Posted: 04.09.2021 15:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:35:44
    Location: MACDILL AFB, FL, US
