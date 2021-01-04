WeARtheGuard - Episode 04

In this episode of WeARtheGuard we continue our series of conversations with commanders of the Arkansas National Guard.



This week we speak with Arkansas Air National Guard Lt. Col. Kenda Garrett, 189th Operations Support Squadron commander, about her experiences in the Guard.



You can listen/subscribe to our podcasts on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/76NNkcAgAL0yhR6EffJIOe



And, Apple Podcasts: http://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/id1557909504



or on DVIDS: https://www.dvidshub.net/podcast/alpha/W/page/1



Catch us to/from work, in the gym, or whenever you have an opportunity and Thank you for listening.