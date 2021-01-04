Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WeARtheGuard - Episode 04

    WeARtheGuard - Episode 04

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2021

    Audio by Zachary Lehr 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    In this episode of WeARtheGuard we continue our series of conversations with commanders of the Arkansas National Guard.

    This week we speak with Arkansas Air National Guard Lt. Col. Kenda Garrett, 189th Operations Support Squadron commander, about her experiences in the Guard.

    You can listen/subscribe to our podcasts on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/76NNkcAgAL0yhR6EffJIOe

    And, Apple Podcasts: http://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/id1557909504

    or on DVIDS: https://www.dvidshub.net/podcast/alpha/W/page/1

    Catch us to/from work, in the gym, or whenever you have an opportunity and Thank you for listening. 

