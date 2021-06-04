Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: April 07

    JAPAN

    04.06.2021

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Donovan Zeanah 

    Media Center - Japan

    The 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, along with the Makin Island Amphibious Group, concluded operations in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, Air National Guardsmen partnered with associated contractors to validate the rapid employment of a mobile rescue operations center, and the U.S. Embassy Civil Military Support Element in Sri Lanka held a workshop to train first responders in an effort to prevent drowning.

    Date Taken: 04.06.2021
    Date Posted: 04.06.2021 02:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Alaska
    15th MEU
    Sri Lanka
    Air National Guardsmen
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    Makin Island Amphibious Group

