The 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, along with the Makin Island Amphibious Group, concluded operations in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, Air National Guardsmen partnered with associated contractors to validate the rapid employment of a mobile rescue operations center, and the U.S. Embassy Civil Military Support Element in Sri Lanka held a workshop to train first responders in an effort to prevent drowning.
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2021 02:21
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|65915
|Filename:
|2104/DOD_108266698.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: April 07, by PO3 Donovan Zeanah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
