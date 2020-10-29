Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Science Behind Human-Robot Teaming

    UNITED STATES

    10.29.2020

    Audio by Tracie Dean 

    Army Research Laboratory

    Scientists at the U.S. Army DEVCOM Army Research Laboratory at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, are researching agent transparency to support Soldier-autonomy teaming. We talk with the Army's senior research scientist for Soldier Performance in Socio-Technical Systems, Dr. Yun-Sheng "Jessie" Chen about this advanced research. Read more at https://www.army.mil/article/240350/

