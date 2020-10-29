Scientists at the U.S. Army DEVCOM Army Research Laboratory at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, are researching agent transparency to support Soldier-autonomy teaming. We talk with the Army's senior research scientist for Soldier Performance in Socio-Technical Systems, Dr. Yun-Sheng "Jessie" Chen about this advanced research. Read more at https://www.army.mil/article/240350/
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2021 11:07
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|65910
|Filename:
|2104/DOD_108265537.mp3
|Length:
|00:14:55
|Artist
|U.S. Army DEVCOM Army Research Laboratory
|Album
|What We Learned Today
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Science Behind Human-Robot Teaming, by Tracie Dean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT