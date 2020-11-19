Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Focus on the Physical Sciences

    UNITED STATES

    11.19.2020

    Audio by Tracie Dean 

    Army Research Laboratory

    Atomic physics pushes Army quantum research to greater heights. Listen to a senior Army scientist explain how atomic physics helped galvanize the field of quantum information science. Read more https://www.army.mil/article/241003/

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    Date Taken: 11.19.2020
