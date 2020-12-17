Research in human cognition prepares Army for high-tech warfare. Listen to a senior Army scientist explain how computational neuroscience can enable Soldiers to tap into their brain’s full potential. Read more...
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2021 11:11
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|65908
|Filename:
|2104/DOD_108265459.mp3
|Length:
|00:26:33
|Artist
|DEVCOM Army Research Laboratory
|Album
|What We Learned Today
|Year
|2020
|Location:
|MD, US
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, How Neuroscience will help Future Soldiers, by Tracie Dean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT