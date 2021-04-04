The FireDawg Podcast - Coffee Break: Episode 9 - FireFit World Champion - Sean Sullivan

In this episode, Matt connects with Sean Sullivan, a 2019 FireFit World Champion. Sean shares his experiences with becoming a Firefighter Combat Challenge competitor and offers advice for those looking to improve their fitness or Combat Challenge time.



Sean is headed to Hannover, Germany this June 2021 to compete as the only U.S. competitor in the FireFit European Championships.