    Bottom Line Up Front with SEAC - Episode 2

    UNITED STATES

    02.26.2021

    Audio by Master Sgt. Michael Cowley 

    Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff   

    During episode 2 of “Bottom Line Up Front with SEAC,” SEAC Ramón "CZ" Colón-López sits down with the UK Ministry of Defence SEAC Glenn Haughton. During their discussion, both SEACs discuss mental challenges they have faced, as well as challenges current military members may be facing throughout their careers.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bottom Line Up Front with SEAC - Episode 2, by MSgt Michael Cowley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    leadership
    Podcast
    education
    SEAC
    BLUF
    Colon-Lopez

