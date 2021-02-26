During episode 2 of “Bottom Line Up Front with SEAC,” SEAC Ramón "CZ" Colón-López sits down with the UK Ministry of Defence SEAC Glenn Haughton. During their discussion, both SEACs discuss mental challenges they have faced, as well as challenges current military members may be facing throughout their careers.
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2021 15:10
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|65899
|Filename:
|2104/DOD_108263655.mp3
|Length:
|00:45:42
|Artist
|SEAC Ramón "CZ" Colón-López
|Track #
|2
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|10
This work, Bottom Line Up Front with SEAC - Episode 2, by MSgt Michael Cowley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT