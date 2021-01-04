Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    WeARtheGuard - Episode 3

    WeARtheGuard - Episode 3

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2021

    Audio by Zachary Lehr 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    The third episode of our WeARtheGuard podcast continues a series of conversations with commanders of the Arkansas National Guard.

    In this episode we speak with Col. Corey Sailor, the commander of 87th Troop Command, about her challenges and experiences in the Guard.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2021
    Date Posted: 04.01.2021 16:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65887
    Filename: 2104/DOD_108260082.mp3
    Length: 00:25:59
    Year 2021
    Genre Podcast
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WeARtheGuard - Episode 3, by Zachary Lehr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    arkansas national guard
    national guard
    arkansas
    weartheguard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT