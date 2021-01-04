The third episode of our WeARtheGuard podcast continues a series of conversations with commanders of the Arkansas National Guard.
In this episode we speak with Col. Corey Sailor, the commander of 87th Troop Command, about her challenges and experiences in the Guard.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2021 16:50
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|65887
|Filename:
|2104/DOD_108260082.mp3
|Length:
|00:25:59
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|6
This work, WeARtheGuard - Episode 3, by Zachary Lehr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT