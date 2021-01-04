Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 47 Month of the Military Child

    Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 47 Month of the Military Child

    KS, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2021

    Audio by Collen McGee 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    Check out what fort Riley is doing for military children this month and our special guest, 6-year-old Annabell, will tell you the scoop on being a military child.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2021
    Date Posted: 04.01.2021 10:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65879
    Filename: 2104/DOD_108259082.mp3
    Length: 00:09:08
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: KS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 47 Month of the Military Child, by Collen McGee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #MOMC #Fromchildren #MilitaryChildren

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT