Check out what fort Riley is doing for military children this month and our special guest, 6-year-old Annabell, will tell you the scoop on being a military child.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2021 10:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|65879
|Filename:
|2104/DOD_108259082.mp3
|Length:
|00:09:08
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|4
This work, Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 47 Month of the Military Child, by Collen McGee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
