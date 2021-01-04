Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pacific Pulse: April 02

    Pacific Pulse: April 02

    JAPAN

    04.01.2021

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Donovan Zeanah 

    Media Center - Japan

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) operated with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force's JS Kongo as a test of the nations' combined maritime skills and intercommunication capabilities, U.S. Army Medical Material Center-Korea took charge of the Army's forward-positioned medical stocks in support of Eighth Army Units during a transition to hostilities exercise, and Marine Corps Logisticians from U.S. Marine Corp Forces Pacific, came together virtually with counterparts from the Royal Thai Marine Corps for the first virtual iteration of the biennial Logistics Staff Talks.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2021
    Date Posted: 04.01.2021 02:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65858
    Filename: 2104/DOD_108258694.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2021
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: April 02, by PO3 Donovan Zeanah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force
    Eighth Army
    JS Kongo
    Royal Thai Marine Corps
    U.S. Marine Corps Pacific
    USS Blueridge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT