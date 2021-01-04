Pacific Pulse: April 02

USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) operated with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force's JS Kongo as a test of the nations' combined maritime skills and intercommunication capabilities, U.S. Army Medical Material Center-Korea took charge of the Army's forward-positioned medical stocks in support of Eighth Army Units during a transition to hostilities exercise, and Marine Corps Logisticians from U.S. Marine Corp Forces Pacific, came together virtually with counterparts from the Royal Thai Marine Corps for the first virtual iteration of the biennial Logistics Staff Talks.