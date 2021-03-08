Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Trident Room Podcast - 12 - Col. Randy Pugh - ATHENA and Your Thesis

    The Trident Room Podcast - 12 - Col. Randy Pugh - ATHENA and Your Thesis

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2021

    Courtesy Audio

    Naval Postgraduate School

    Episode 12 - Col. Randy Pugh - ATHENA and Your Thesis
    Trident Room host Mike Wish sits down and has a drink with Senior Marine and NPS Alumni Col. Randy Pugh.
    This episode was recorded on March 08, 2021.

    Randy Pugh was born in Annapolis, Maryland. He enlisted in the Marine Corps Reserve in 1988 and served briefly as a combat engineer until his appointment to the United States Naval Academy. He graduated USNA in May 1994. He has spent the majority of his career as a Signals Intelligence / Electronic Warfare Officer, serving in numerous billets at 1st Radio Battalion, as the SIGINT/EW Project Lead at Marine Corps Systems Command, as the Operations and Executive Officer at 3d Radio Battalion, and as the Commanding Officer of 2d Radio Battalion. He has deployed with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), I MEF, II MEF, Special Operations Command Pacific and Special Operations Command Europe to locations including Iraq, Afghanistan, and the southern Philippines. He recently served in Training Command as the Commander of Marine Corps Intelligence Schools and is currently the Senior Marine Representative and Associate Dean of Research at the Naval Postgraduate School.

    Colonel Pugh is a graduate of the Naval Postgraduate School, Marine Corps Command and Staff College, and the Naval War College. He is married to the former Ann Marie Deinlein of Edgewater, Maryland and they have three adult children; Nicholas, Savannah, and Morgan.

    Faculty Webpage: nps.edu/web/usmc/col-randy-pugh
    LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/randypugh1994/
    Information about ATHENA: nps.edu/web/nwsi/athena-information

    The Trident Room Podcast is brought to you by the Naval Postgraduate School Alumni Association and the Naval Postgraduate School Foundation.
    npsfoundation.org

    For comments, suggestions, and critiques, please email us at TridentRoomPodcastHost@nps.edu, and find us online at nps.edu/tridentroompodcast. Thank you!

    The views expressed in this interview are those of the individuals and do not reflect the official policy or position of the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the US Navy, or the Naval Postgraduate School.

