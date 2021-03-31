Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SOUTHCOM Podcast Episode 5: Women's History Month

    SOUTHCOM Podcast Episode 5: Women's History Month

    UNITED STATES

    03.31.2021

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Southern Command

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Regina Sabric, SOUTHCOM’s Deputy Reserve Director of Operations and a fighter pilot, highlights the importance of observing and celebrating the contributions and successes of women in history and provides a message for women thinking about their futures. (By U.S. Southern Command Public Affairs; hosted and produced by Rich Crusan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2021
    Date Posted: 03.31.2021 12:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65839
    Filename: 2103/DOD_108257398.mp3
    Length: 00:13:05
    Year 2021
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SOUTHCOM Podcast Episode 5: Women's History Month, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Women's History Month
    SOUTHCOM podcast
    Regina Sabric

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT