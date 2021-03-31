Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Victory Through Training - Ep. 0

    Victory Through Training - Ep. 0

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2021

    Audio by Tisha Entwistle 

    Combined Arms Center-Training

    Victory Through Training - Ep. 0 - 'What is CAC-T?' In this premier episode of the Victory Through Training Podcast - the Combined Arms Center-Training Deputy Commander, COL Charles Lombardo, tackles the question - 'What is CAC-T?'

    Date Taken: 03.31.2021
    Date Posted: 03.31.2021 10:48
    Training
    Modernization

