The Leaders Corner Episode 8: Peg Boards, Torn Ligaments and Sweet Resilience

Our latest guest, Command Sergeant Major Kelli Harr, talks about resilience through severe injury, overcoming stigma and obstacles in this edition of the Leaders Corner.
Subject Matter Timecode:
03:05 Overcoming Injury - Physical Difficulties
8:14 Functional Fitness
10:10 Overcoming injury - Mental Stress
11:40 TPU Soldier challenges overcoming injury.
16:40 Profile Stigma
21:00 Teaching Mental Resilience to other soldiers
25:00 How CSM tried to direct soldiers in career counseling.
29:00 CSM as a female soldier
36:45 Reaction/interaction with other female soldiers as a CSM
38:27 How CSM Harr hopes to inspire soldiers.
43:09 How Her past experiences give her strength.
45:10 Cupcake Obsession
Date Taken:
|03.29.2021
Date Posted:
|03.30.2021 10:11
Length:
|00:47:03
Location:
|NC, US
