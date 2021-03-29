The Leaders Corner Episode 8: Peg Boards, Torn Ligaments and Sweet Resilience

Our latest guest, Command Sergeant Major Kelli Harr, talks about resilience through severe injury, overcoming stigma and obstacles in this edition of the Leaders Corner.



Subject Matter Timecode:



03:05 Overcoming Injury - Physical Difficulties

8:14 Functional Fitness

10:10 Overcoming injury - Mental Stress

11:40 TPU Soldier challenges overcoming injury.

16:40 Profile Stigma

21:00 Teaching Mental Resilience to other soldiers

25:00 How CSM tried to direct soldiers in career counseling.

29:00 CSM as a female soldier

36:45 Reaction/interaction with other female soldiers as a CSM

38:27 How CSM Harr hopes to inspire soldiers.

43:09 How Her past experiences give her strength.

45:10 Cupcake Obsession