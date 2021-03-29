Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Leaders Corner Episode 8: Peg Boards, Torn Ligaments and Sweet Resilience

    NC, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2021

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Jerimiah Richardson 

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    Our latest guest, Command Sergeant Major Kelli Harr, talks about resilience through severe injury, overcoming stigma and obstacles in this edition of the Leaders Corner.

    Subject Matter Timecode:

    03:05 Overcoming Injury - Physical Difficulties
    8:14 Functional Fitness
    10:10 Overcoming injury - Mental Stress
    11:40 TPU Soldier challenges overcoming injury.
    16:40 Profile Stigma
    21:00 Teaching Mental Resilience to other soldiers
    25:00 How CSM tried to direct soldiers in career counseling.
    29:00 CSM as a female soldier
    36:45 Reaction/interaction with other female soldiers as a CSM
    38:27 How CSM Harr hopes to inspire soldiers.
    43:09 How Her past experiences give her strength.
    45:10 Cupcake Obsession

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Resilience
    Command Sergeant Major
    Women's History Month
    Kelli Harr

