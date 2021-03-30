TSgt Haywood from Misawa EO stopped by to discuss what constitutes sexual harrassment.
|03.30.2021
|03.29.2021 22:05
|Newscasts
|65818
|2103/DOD_108254598.mp3
|00:01:00
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
This work, Misawa Radio Report - Sexual Harrassment, by PO3 Shelby Hawkins
