    Misawa Radio Report - Sexual Harrassment

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.30.2021

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Shelby Hawkins 

    AFN Misawa

    TSgt Haywood from Misawa EO stopped by to discuss what constitutes sexual harrassment.

    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Equal Opportunity
    MRR
    Misawa Radio Report

