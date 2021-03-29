Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lab Life - Episode 42: Brain 101 and Beyond

    UNITED STATES

    03.29.2021

    Audio by Keith Lewis 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Dr. Candice Hatcher-Solis, a research biological scientist, gives listeners a "Brain 101" with a focus on how memory works. She also discusses her research to advance the field of neuroscience, specifically in the area of brain stimulation.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lab Life - Episode 42: Brain 101 and Beyond, by Keith Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Science
    AFRL
    Air Force Research Lab
    Lab Life
    Brain Stimulation
    Lab Life Podcast
    LabLife

