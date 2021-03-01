Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Shogo Radio Scoped Show March 1, 2021

    Shogo Radio Scoped Show March 1, 2021

    JAPAN

    03.01.2021

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Samuel Burns 

    AFN Tokyo

    One hour of Shogo Radio, scoped. Hosted by SSgt Samuel Burns and MC2 Andre Richard.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2021
    Date Posted: 03.29.2021 23:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65804
    Filename: 2103/DOD_108252771.mp3
    Length: 00:10:21
    Genre Blues
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shogo Radio Scoped Show March 1, 2021, by SSgt Samuel Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    radio
    afn
    pacific
    shogo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT