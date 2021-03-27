The FireDawg Podcast - Episode 30 - IAFF Peer Support Program at Wright-Patterson AFB - Bryan Weeks & Andrew Ohls

In Episode 30, Bryan Weeks and Andrew Ohls join Matt to discuss the Wright-Patterson AFB Peer Support program which is dedicated to supporting emergency responders who deal with behavioral health issues as a result of their service. They serve as a bridge to community resources or behavioral health treatment when necessary. In addition to serving their Department, they also serve as Peer Support resources for other Fire Departments within the surrounding community when called upon. Bryan and Andrew share insights into the training they received, their experience with the program, and much more.