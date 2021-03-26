Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Get a Sign Sn1Ep6 - Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR)

    Get a Sign Sn1Ep6 - Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR)

    OR, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2021

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Zachary Holden 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Chief Conner speaks with two retired veterans who now volunteer for the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) in Oregon, and discuss the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act (USERRA), as well as how ESGR can not only help servicemembers, but also civilian employers.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2021
    Date Posted: 03.26.2021 03:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65788
    Filename: 2103/DOD_108249738.mp3
    Length: 00:31:33
    Artist Chief Master Sgt. Dan Conner
    Album Get a Sign
    Track # 6
    Year 2021
    Genre Podcast
    Location: OR, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Get a Sign Sn1Ep6 - Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), by SFC Zachary Holden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    Get a Sign - Sn1Ep1 NGB SEA Chief Master Sgt. Tony Whitehead
    Get a Sign Sn1Ep2 - Redeploying during Covid - Part 1
    Get a Sign Sn1Ep2 - Redeploying during Covid - Part 2
    Get a Sign Sn1Ep3 - Suicide Prevention - Part 1
    Get a Sign Sn1Ep4 - Value of Respect
    Get a Sign Sn1Ep5 - ORNG's top enlisted leaders

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Oregon
    ESGR
    employment
    National Guard
    deployment
    USERRA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT