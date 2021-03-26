Chief Conner speaks with two retired veterans who now volunteer for the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) in Oregon, and discuss the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act (USERRA), as well as how ESGR can not only help servicemembers, but also civilian employers.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2021 03:47
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|65788
|Filename:
|2103/DOD_108249738.mp3
|Length:
|00:31:33
|Artist
|Chief Master Sgt. Dan Conner
|Album
|Get a Sign
|Track #
|6
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|OR, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|3
This work, Get a Sign Sn1Ep6 - Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), by SFC Zachary Holden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT