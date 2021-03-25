Soil Vapor Monitoring Program Update – Susan Lohr, a Physical Scientist with the U.S. Naval Facilities Engineering Command Hawaii explains some of the innovative advances being made to the Navy’s Soil Vapor Monitoring Program.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2021 22:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|65786
|Filename:
|2103/DOD_108249573.mp3
|Length:
|00:09:02
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Red Hill Audio Cast March 2021 - Susan Lohr, by PO2 Charles Oki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT