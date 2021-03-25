Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Hill Audio Cast March 2021 - Susan Lohr

    HI, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2021

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Charles Oki 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Soil Vapor Monitoring Program Update – Susan Lohr, a Physical Scientist with the U.S. Naval Facilities Engineering Command Hawaii explains some of the innovative advances being made to the Navy’s Soil Vapor Monitoring Program.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2021
    Date Posted: 03.25.2021 22:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65786
    Filename: 2103/DOD_108249573.mp3
    Length: 00:09:02
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Hill Audio Cast March 2021 - Susan Lohr, by PO2 Charles Oki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy
    Hawaii
    Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility
    Red Hill Fuel Facility

