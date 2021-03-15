Senior Airman Sarah Jacinto, testing coordinator, and Staff Sergeant Madison Potter, NCOIC of central operations in the lab, explain to AFN the process of testing patients for COVID-19. Mark Mayer, site manager for Navy MWR, spoke with AFN about an outdoor recreational event service members can enjoy and still adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2021 20:26
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2021
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
This work, AFN Okinawa Update: 18th Medical Group COVID Testing / Navy MWR Paintball, by LCpl Logan Beeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
