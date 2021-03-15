Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Okinawa Update: 18th Medical Group COVID Testing / Navy MWR Paintball

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.15.2021

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Logan Beeney 

    AFN Okinawa

    Senior Airman Sarah Jacinto, testing coordinator, and Staff Sergeant Madison Potter, NCOIC of central operations in the lab, explain to AFN the process of testing patients for COVID-19. Mark Mayer, site manager for Navy MWR, spoke with AFN about an outdoor recreational event service members can enjoy and still adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Okinawa Update: 18th Medical Group COVID Testing / Navy MWR Paintball, by LCpl Logan Beeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

