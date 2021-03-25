Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Misawa Radio Report: Alcohol Awareness Month Challenge

    Misawa Radio Report: Alcohol Awareness Month Challenge

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.25.2021

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Anthony Rodeback 

    AFN Misawa

    Captain Reeves from Misawa's Mental Health Clinic talks about Alcohol Awareness Month and challenges the community to participate in the 7 day dry challenge in a live radio interview.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2021
    Date Posted: 03.24.2021 19:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65776
    Filename: 2103/DOD_108247585.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Radio Report: Alcohol Awareness Month Challenge, by SSgt Anthony Rodeback, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Challenge
    Japan
    Alcohol
    Misawa Air Base
    Awareness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT