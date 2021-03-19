Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Recruit the Recruiter Radio Spot (60 seconds)

    Recruit the Recruiter Radio Spot (60 seconds)

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2021

    Audio by Cpl. Phuchung Nguyen 

    Marine Corps Recruiting Command           

    Recruit the Recruiter is a campaign to provide Marines with information of the benefits and the impact of volunteering to be a recruiter. Recruiting is a rewarding and career benefiting Special Duty Assignment that can allow a Marine to plan and take control of their career. For more information visit mcrc.marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2021
    Date Posted: 03.24.2021 09:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65770
    Filename: 2103/DOD_108246371.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recruit the Recruiter Radio Spot (60 seconds), by Cpl Phuchung Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Benefits
    Recruiters
    Districts
    Marines
    U.S. Marines
    RSS
    RTR
    Recruiting Duty
    Recruit the Recruiter
    2021
    8411Volunteer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT