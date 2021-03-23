SOUTHCOM Podcast Episode 4: Partnerships

Colombian Brig. Gen. Erik Rodriguez, leader of U.S. Southern Command’s Exercises and Coalition Affairs Directorate, describes how SOUTHCOM’s Humanitarian Assistance Program has provided millions of dollars in COVID-19 assistance in 28 nations and discusses the critical role multinational partnerships play in regional security, especially in countering transnational criminal organizations. (By U.S. Southern Command Public Affairs; hosted and produced by Rich Crusan)