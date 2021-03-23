Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SOUTHCOM Podcast Episode 4: Partnerships

    SOUTHCOM Podcast Episode 4: Partnerships

    UNITED STATES

    03.23.2021

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Southern Command

    Colombian Brig. Gen. Erik Rodriguez, leader of U.S. Southern Command’s Exercises and Coalition Affairs Directorate, describes how SOUTHCOM’s Humanitarian Assistance Program has provided millions of dollars in COVID-19 assistance in 28 nations and discusses the critical role multinational partnerships play in regional security, especially in countering transnational criminal organizations. (By U.S. Southern Command Public Affairs; hosted and produced by Rich Crusan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2021
    Date Posted: 03.23.2021 14:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65756
    Filename: 2103/DOD_108244453.mp3
    Length: 00:18:23
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SOUTHCOM Podcast Episode 4: Partnerships, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SOUTHCOM
    SOUTHCOM Podcast
    Erik Rodriguez
    countering transnational criminal organizations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT