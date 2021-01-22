Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    What We Learned Today

    What We Learned Today

    MD, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2021

    Audio by Tracie Dean 

    Army Research Laboratory

    Senior Research Scientist Dr. Stephen Lee talks about Army investments in science and technology.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 03.22.2021 15:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65748
    Filename: 2103/DOD_108243002.mp3
    Length: 00:26:28
    Artist U.S. Army DEVCOM Army Research Laboratory
    Album What We Learned Today
    Genre Podcast
    Location: MD, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, What We Learned Today, by Tracie Dean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    research

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT