In this episode, Matt connects with Deputy Chief and retired Marine Master Gunnery Sergeant John Vanatta. Chief Vanatta offers advice for those interested in transitioning from the military to civilian fire service and also shares his experience working with Iraqi firefighters while deployed to Iraq in 2008.
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2021 15:55
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|65739
|Filename:
|2103/DOD_108241154.mp3
|Length:
|00:27:54
|Artist
|Matt Wilson & Ben Perry
|Album
|The FireDawg Podcast
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|19
This work, The FireDawg Podcast - Coffee Break: Episode 8 - Advice on Transitioning to Civilian Fire Service & Working with Iraqi Firefighters, by MSgt Benjamin Perry and MSgt Matthew Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT