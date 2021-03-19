Airman Jill Maynus sits down with Wing Commander Col. Kimberly Fitzgerald to discuss Women's History Month, her career, and her future plans. (U.S. Air National Guard audio by Airman Jill Maynus)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2021 14:55
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|65737
|Filename:
|2103/DOD_108240037.mp3
|Length:
|00:17:38
|Year
|2021
|Location:
|SPRINGFIELD, OH, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Ep. 16 - A Conversation with Wing Commander Col. Kimberly Fitzgerald on Women's History Month, by AB Jill Maynus, identified by DVIDS
