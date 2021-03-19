Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ep. 16 - A Conversation with Wing Commander Col. Kimberly Fitzgerald on Women's History Month

    SPRINGFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2021

    Audio by Airman Jill Maynus 

    178th Wing

    Airman Jill Maynus sits down with Wing Commander Col. Kimberly Fitzgerald to discuss Women's History Month, her career, and her future plans. (U.S. Air National Guard audio by Airman Jill Maynus)

    Women's History Month

