Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Arizona National Guard 1 Year After COVID-19 Began

    Arizona National Guard 1 Year After COVID-19 Began

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2021

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Michael Zahnow 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Major General Michael T. McGuire, the Adjutant General of the Arizona National Guard, discusses how Arizona's Citizen Soldiers were mobilized to support the great state of Arizona through the pandemic.

    Guests appearances include Command Sergeant Major Kieth Howard, Battalion Sergeant Major that was responsible for the overall management of logistical operations during the pandemic; and Colonel Tom Leeper, Arizona National Guard State Surgeon, who worked diligently in the medical role alongside other organizations

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2021
    Date Posted: 03.19.2021 19:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65736
    Filename: 2103/DOD_108240027.mp3
    Length: 00:45:13
    Artist audioriksha
    Composer audioriksha
    Conductor audioriksha
    Album Military Pack
    Track # 1,
    Disc # NA
    Year 2021
    Genre Military
    Location: AZ, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arizona National Guard 1 Year After COVID-19 Began, by SFC Michael Zahnow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    arizona national guard
    pandemic
    Michael Mcguire
    covid-19
    Tom Leeper

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT