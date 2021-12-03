Arizona National Guard 1 Year After COVID-19 Began

Major General Michael T. McGuire, the Adjutant General of the Arizona National Guard, discusses how Arizona's Citizen Soldiers were mobilized to support the great state of Arizona through the pandemic.



Guests appearances include Command Sergeant Major Kieth Howard, Battalion Sergeant Major that was responsible for the overall management of logistical operations during the pandemic; and Colonel Tom Leeper, Arizona National Guard State Surgeon, who worked diligently in the medical role alongside other organizations