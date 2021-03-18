A distinguished panel of guests including MG(P) Maria Gervais, CSM Hilda Garcia, CPT Emily Bessler, and SFC Leigh Ann Hester discuss the best strategies for navigating an Army career.
Hosted by
MG Dan Christian
Deputy Chief of Staff, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2021 10:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|65724
|Filename:
|2103/DOD_108239552.mp3
|Length:
|01:15:45
|Year
|1904
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|FORT EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|1
This work, TRADOC Talks - Episode 6 - Navigating an Army Career Panel, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT