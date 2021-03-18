Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRADOC Talks - Episode 6 - Navigating an Army Career Panel

    FORT EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2021

    A distinguished panel of guests including MG(P) Maria Gervais, CSM Hilda Garcia, CPT Emily Bessler, and SFC Leigh Ann Hester discuss the best strategies for navigating an Army career.

    Hosted by
    MG Dan Christian
    Deputy Chief of Staff, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Date Taken: 03.18.2021
    Date Posted: 03.19.2021 10:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65724
    Filename: 2103/DOD_108239552.mp3
    Length: 01:15:45
    Location: FORT EUSTIS, VA, US 
    TRADOC
    LeaderDevelopment
    PeopleFirst
    TRADOC Talks

