    Roll Call - Episode #29

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2021

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Brian Ellison 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    Second Lieutenant Tameka Garza stops by to talk about the transition from a non-commissioned officer to a commissioned officer. She tells us about her role in the repair process that is saving the Air Force money. It's Women's History month Garza reflects on the new hairstyles and women in the military. Also, she has an idea why we have the third button on our cargo pockets.
    Coming up this summer a chance for high schoolers to work towards their private pilot's license, Tech. Sgt. Ellison will have more on that coming up on this episode.


    ADLS training transitions to “myLearning” in first step for new force development LMS
    https://go.usa.gov/xs7Jx

    2021 Virtual Teen Aviation Camp
    https://bit.ly/2Qir0yN

    National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
    https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/

    linktr.ee/126arw

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2021
    Date Posted: 03.17.2021 12:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65710
    Filename: 2103/DOD_108235062.mp3
    Length: 00:36:10
    Year 2021
    Genre Podcast
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 4

