Roll Call - Episode #29

Second Lieutenant Tameka Garza stops by to talk about the transition from a non-commissioned officer to a commissioned officer. She tells us about her role in the repair process that is saving the Air Force money. It's Women's History month Garza reflects on the new hairstyles and women in the military. Also, she has an idea why we have the third button on our cargo pockets.
Coming up this summer a chance for high schoolers to work towards their private pilot's license, Tech. Sgt. Ellison will have more on that coming up on this episode.
ADLS training transitions to “myLearning” in first step for new force development LMS
https://go.usa.gov/xs7Jx
2021 Virtual Teen Aviation Camp
https://bit.ly/2Qir0yN
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/
linktr.ee/126arw
