Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 35. The Air Force We Need with CMSAF JoAnne Bass

In this interview, we speak with Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force, JoAnne Bass, the first female senior enlisted service member of any US military branch.

We discuss her insights on “The Air Force W Need” including on People, Readiness, and Culture; the challenges the Air Force and DoD face; how she utilizes social media to effectively communicate; to resiliency and leadership tips, especially as we all continue to work through the global pandemic.



Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force, JoAnne Bass, is the senior noncommissioned officer in the United States Air Force. In August 2020, Chief Bass became the 19th Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force and the first female senior enlisted service member of any United States military branch. In this capacity, she serves as the personal advisor to the Chief of Staff of the Air Force, General Brown, and the Secretary of the Air Force, on all issues regarding the welfare, readiness, morale, and proper utilization and progress of more than 600,000 Total Force Airmen.



Over her career spanning nearly 3 decades, she’s held a variety of leadership positions serving at the squadron, group, wing, and major command levels. She has significant joint service and special operations experience and has participated in numerous deployments and exercises in direct support of Operations Southern Watch, Enduring Freedom, and Iraqi Freedom. And prior to her current position she was the Second Air Force's Command Chief Master Sergeant at Keesler Air Force Base in Mississippi.