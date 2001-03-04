Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HISTORICAL AUDIO FILE: Coast Guard marine broadcasts, Sept. 11, 2001. (3 of 4)

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2001

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1 PADET New York

    HISTORICAL AUDIO FILE:
    Audio files consist of U.S. Coast Guard Activities New York Command Center receiving initial notification from the sailing vessel Ventura of an explosion at the World Trade Center, on Sept. 11, 2001. Recordings continue, documenting the U.S. Coast Guard's coordination of the largest maritime evacuation in U.S. history, of nearly 500,000 people who were stranded in Lower Manhattan after the attacks.

    This audio file is a historical record from the U.S. Coast Guard Activities New York Command Center on Staten Island in New York City. These recording were copied from original U.S. Coast Guard Command Center cassette tapes. These audio transcripts may not be a complete record, but constitute a recording made of cassette tapes found in 2019 at Sector New York. There are four recordings in this collection.
    (3 of 4)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2001
    Date Posted: 03.15.2021 15:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Filename: 2103/DOD_108230849.mp3
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HISTORICAL AUDIO FILE: Coast Guard marine broadcasts, Sept. 11, 2001. (3 of 4), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    radio
    World trade center
    9/11
    New York
    Coast Guard

