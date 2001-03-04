HISTORICAL AUDIO FILE: Coast Guard marine broadcasts, Sept. 11, 2001. (3 of 4)

Audio files consist of U.S. Coast Guard Activities New York Command Center receiving initial notification from the sailing vessel Ventura of an explosion at the World Trade Center, on Sept. 11, 2001. Recordings continue, documenting the U.S. Coast Guard's coordination of the largest maritime evacuation in U.S. history, of nearly 500,000 people who were stranded in Lower Manhattan after the attacks.



This audio file is a historical record from the U.S. Coast Guard Activities New York Command Center on Staten Island in New York City. These recording were copied from original U.S. Coast Guard Command Center cassette tapes. These audio transcripts may not be a complete record, but constitute a recording made of cassette tapes found in 2019 at Sector New York. There are four recordings in this collection.

(3 of 4)