The FireDawg Podcast - Episode 29 - Women in the Fire Service - Tiana Bykowski & Darliska Shaw

In Episode 29, Tiana Bykowski & Darliska Shaw join Matt to discuss the initiatives they've embarked on to advance equal opportunity for women within the Air Force fire service. The discussion includes their efforts to get properly fitted protective ensembles, how they're connecting women within the career field, and many other initiatives driven by their newly created FES working group.
